Avagrows
AVA Byte automatically grows year-round herbs, tomatoes, and more.
Pre-Orders Available Soon
Day(s)
:
Hour(s)
:
Minute(s)
:
Second(s)
Sign up now to access the launch-day deal of up to 45% off.
Crowdfunding Now on
Pre-Order now to save up to 45% off.
So Smart & Simple it Must be Magic
Ready-to-grow plant pods are soil-free, nutrient-loaded, and compostable.
Automatically adjusts watering and lighting for optimal growth.
HD camera captures timelapse videos & tracks plant growth & health.
Foolproof Indoor Gardening
Fresh Greens. Zero Hassle.
Grow tomatoes, greens, and peppers from the comfort of your own kitchen.
Grow Sustainably. On Your Terms.
Ready-to-grow pods offer a soil-free, hassle-free gardening experience.
Save Money with Efficiency.
Self-watering, NASA-inspired lighting system saves up to 90% of water versus traditional gardening and helps your plants grow up to 3x faster.
Learn to Garden.
Optimize plant growth, monitor water and light levels, and plan meals with the AVA smart app.
You Can Grow
Join Waitlist & Get Important Launch Updates
Every chef knows that they’re only as good as the quality of their ingredients. AVA Byte is easy to use and the plants taste great.Sam Olayinka
The ability to cultivate mushrooms in-house is a game changer. It’s an extremely user-friendly unit that delivers exceptional results.Jade Berg
As Featured In
Crowdfunding Now on
Pre-Order now to save up to 45% off.